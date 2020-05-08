Rittenhouse Fine Art Show to continue 93-year streak by going virtual

The 2020 Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show, which was founded in 1928, will not take place outside in Rittenhouse this June due to COVID-19.

Instead, the arts fest will continue its 93-year streak by becoming a virtual event between Friday, June 5, through June 7.



The online edition will feature the work of 142 professional artists from all over the U.S. and Canada. All art will be available for purchase directly from the artists. There will be art technique demonstrations and art studio tours during the event, too.



Those interested in checking out the virtual art show can visit the event website and check for updates on Facebook and Instagram.

On Thursday night, Gov. Tom Wolf extended Pennsylvania's stay-at-home order until June 4 for most counties, including the Philadelphia region.