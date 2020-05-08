More Events:

May 08, 2020

Rittenhouse Fine Art Show to continue 93-year streak by going virtual

The online event will feature work from more than 100 artists

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The 2020 Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show will be held virtually from Friday, June 5, through June 7, due to COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, the art show would take place outside in Rittenhouse Square Park. The photo, taken in April 2020, show above shows people in the park wearing face masks.

The 2020 Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show, which was founded in 1928, will not take place outside in Rittenhouse this June due to COVID-19. 

Instead, the arts fest will continue its 93-year streak by becoming a virtual event between Friday, June 5, through June 7.

RELATED: Center City Sips cancels 2020 season due to coronavirus pandemic

The online edition will feature the work of 142 professional artists from all over the U.S. and Canada. All art will be available for purchase directly from the artists. There will be art technique demonstrations and art studio tours during the event, too.

Those interested in checking out the virtual art show can visit the event website and check for updates on Facebook and Instagram

On Thursday night, Gov. Tom Wolf extended Pennsylvania's stay-at-home order until June 4 for most counties, including the Philadelphia region.

Sinead Cummings
