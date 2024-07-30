Darby man sentenced for fatal road-rage shooting in Delaware County

The 24-year-old Darby man who fatally shot another driver during a road rage incident in Delaware County two summers ago was sentenced to 15 to 40 years in prison Monday.

Saddiq Washington pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for killing King Hua, 54, during rush hour in Springfield on June 29, 2022. As part of his plea deal, he also was sentenced to serve 40-80 months concurrently for aggravated assault. Several other charges, including first-degree murder, were dismissed. He is not eligible for early release.

The shooting took place on State Road between Buttonwood Drive and Meetinghouse Lane at 8:30 a.m., investigators said.

A dark blue Chevy Equinox driven by Washington's mother changed lanes, pulling in front of a white Toyota Camry driven by Hua. Washington leaned out of the Equinox from the passenger's seat and fired two shots at the Camry, killing Hua, witnesses told police. Hua's wife was in the passenger seat of the Camry, but was not harmed. The Equinox fled the scene.

Washington was arrested at his home in Darby after investigators secured security camera footage and used it to identify the Equinox, which was registered to him. Police said he admitted to shooting Hua with a 9mm handgun he had purchased in 2021.

Amanda Washington, his mother, pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension for helping her son flee the scene and was sentenced to seven years of probation in July 2023.

The Delaware County Daily Times reported that Amanda Washington told police she had been running late to her job in West Chester at the time of the shooting. After she passed the Camry and heard gunshots, she said her son told her to drive away. She asked what he was doing before driving on.

"Mom, I hope I didn't kill nobody," Saddiq Washington reportedly replied.