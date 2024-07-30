More News:

July 30, 2024

Darby man sentenced for fatal road-rage shooting in Delaware County

Saddiq Washington, 24, pleaded guilty to shooting King Hua, 54, in Springfield in June 2022.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Shootings
Shaddiq Washington sentencing Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Shaddiq Washington, 24, was sentenced to 15 to 40 years in prison for fatally shooting King Hua in a road-rage incident in Springfield, Delaware County in June 2022. Washington pleaded guilty.

The 24-year-old Darby man who fatally shot another driver during a road rage incident in Delaware County two summers ago was sentenced to 15 to 40 years in prison Monday. 

Saddiq Washington pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for killing King Hua, 54, during rush hour in Springfield on June  29, 2022. As part of his plea deal, he also was sentenced to serve 40-80 months concurrently for aggravated assault. Several other charges, including first-degree murder, were dismissed. He is not eligible for early release. 

MORE: Ex-New Jersey trooper pleads guilty to punching handcuffed woman in police car

The shooting took place on State Road between Buttonwood Drive and Meetinghouse Lane at 8:30 a.m., investigators said. 

A dark blue Chevy Equinox driven by Washington's mother changed lanes, pulling in front of a white Toyota Camry driven by Hua. Washington leaned out of the Equinox from the passenger's seat and fired two shots at the Camry, killing Hua, witnesses told police. Hua's wife was in the passenger seat of the Camry, but was not harmed. The Equinox fled the scene. 

Washington was arrested at his home in Darby after investigators secured security camera footage and used it to identify the Equinox, which was registered to him. Police said he admitted to shooting Hua with a 9mm handgun he had purchased in 2021.

Amanda Washington, his mother, pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension for helping her son flee the scene and was sentenced to seven years of probation in July 2023.

The Delaware County Daily Times reported that Amanda Washington told police she had been running late to her job in West Chester at the time of the shooting. After she passed the Camry and heard gunshots, she said her son told her to drive away. She asked what he was doing before driving on.

"Mom, I hope I didn't kill nobody," Saddiq Washington reportedly replied. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Shootings Delaware County Crime Road Rage Springfield Darby Sentencing

Videos

Featured

Limited - IBEW Local 98 Rowan

IBEW Local 98, Rowan University reach unique education agreement
Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Adventure awaits you in Crawford County this summer

Just In

Must Read

Lawsuits

Ohio brewery sues Pa. over 'protectionist' rules for beer sales
Pennsylvania Beer Lawsuit

Sponsored

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers
Limited - Eyeries

Prevention

First blood test for colorectal cancer offers a less invasive screening option than colonoscopies
colorectal cancer blood test

TV

'Abbott Elementary' to have a crossover episode with another TV show
Abbott Elementary crossover

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies are still on the lookout for bullpen arms
Dave Dombrowski Phillies May 2024 Column

Performances

Bruce Springsteen, Zach Bryan and Pink: Your guide to August concerts in Philly
bruce springsteen august concerts philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved