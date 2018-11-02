More Events:

November 02, 2018

Go the distance at the annual Rocky Run

Registration is open through Saturday

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - Rocky Statue Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The "Rocky" statue near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Start blasting "Eye of the Tiger" to get pumped up for the annual Rocky Run, which is happening Saturday, Nov. 10.

Registration is open through race day, so there's still time to sign up for the 5K, or the 10-mile race.

Or, maybe you're training for the Philadelphia Marathon and feel up for a long run, in that case you may want to take on the 13.1-mile Italian Stallion Challenge, which combines the two races.

While each course begins and ends at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, no one is expected to race up the art museum steps like Rocky Balboa – but go for it, if you're feeling it.

All participants will receive a Rocky Run T-shirt, finisher medal and free race day photos.

Rocky Run finisher medalsCourtesy of/Rocky Run

Medals for the 5K and the Italian Stallion Challenge.


Rocky Run

Saturday, Nov. 10
5K start time: 7 a.m.
10-mile start time: 7:45 a.m.
$55-$160 per person
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

