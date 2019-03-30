Rolling Stones postpone upcoming tour dates, including Philly show

The Rolling Stones announced Saturday morning the band has postponed a number of tour dates from April through June.

According to a release from the band, doctors advised frontman Mick Jagger against touring because he needs medical treatment. Jagger is expected to make a full recovery from the undisclosed ailment, according to the release.

Jagger issued this statement in the release:

“I hate letting our fans down and I’m hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour but am looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can.”

Jagger also took to his personal Instagram to apologize again:

The Stones’ “No Filter” tour was scheduled to begin in Miami on April 20, and the band was slated to perform at Lincoln Financial Field on June 4.

AEG Presents said in the release that anyone who had already purchased tickets to the show should keep the tickets, because they will be valid for a yet-to-be-set rescheduled date.

