Charlie Day writes new song, offers it to Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger

This may be a break between seasons of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," but that doesn't mean Charlie Day isn't keeping busy cranking out tunes.

The "Nightman Cometh" creator has apparently been hard at work on his mini keyboard to impress Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger.

Day took to instagram on Thursday to share his latest masterpiece, a doo-wop style ode to his favorite Casio.

This song doesn't exactly scream Rolling Stones. Mick Jagger, who is on Instagram but isn't very active there, hasn't responded to the offer.