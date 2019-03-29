Charlie Day writes new song, offers it to Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger

March 29, 2019
This may be a break between seasons of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," but that doesn't mean Charlie Day isn't keeping busy cranking out tunes.
The "Nightman Cometh" creator has apparently been hard at work on his mini keyboard to impress Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger.
Day took to instagram on Thursday to share his latest masterpiece, a doo-wop style ode to his favorite Casio.
This song doesn't exactly scream Rolling Stones. Mick Jagger, who is on Instagram but isn't very active there, hasn't responded to the offer.
Also, the music behind Day's song sounds suspiciously like it might have just been a preset tune programed into his Casio keyboard by its manufacturer. If that is the case, though, Casio might have something to say about Day offering up their little number. That's not to take away from TV star's falsetto work.
Day has been making a habit lately of reaching out to artists to offer his services. After Maroon 5's much-maligned Super Bowl halftime performance, Day shared a meme with Adam Levine and suggested the two join forces for a rendition of "The Nightman Cometh."
If Jagger's band ever plays this song, at least we'll know who inspired the performance.