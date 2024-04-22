More News:

April 22, 2024

16-year-old driver crashes SUV on Roosevelt Boulevard, killing teen passenger

The driver and a second passenger, also 16, were hospitalized after the vehicle struck a tree in the median, police say.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
roosevelt boulevard car crash Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

An SUV driven by a 16-year-old crashed into a tree along Roosevelt Boulevard on Sunday afternoon, killing one of this two teenage passengers, police say.

A 16-year-old boy lost control of his SUV and crashed on West Roosevelt Boulevard on Sunday afternoon, killing one of his two teenage passengers, police said. 

The red Nissan Pathfinder hit a tree on the left median on the 400 block at 12:30 p.m., NBC10 reported. A 16-year-old boy who was sitting in the backseat was pronounced dead at the scene by medics just before 1 p.m., authorities said. 

MORE: Philadelphia will get $110 million from Walgreens in opioid lawsuit settlement

The driver and his other passenger, also 16, were taken to a nearby hospital. They were in stable condition, 6ABC reported. The driver was taken in for questioning, officials said.

At 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, another crash occurred on Roosevelt Boulevard about three blocks away, where the road intersects with Front Street. In that crash, five people from two cars were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said. Authorities have not said what caused the collision.

Both crashes are under investigation.

