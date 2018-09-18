Rounding up the Eagles' roster activity today, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles had a number of changes to their roster today, both official, and what we'll call rumored, for now. Let's round then up, one-by-one, with analysis.

RB Josh Adams was added to the active roster from the practice squad

Adams was waived at 53-man cutdowns, but was added to the practice squad thereafter. At times during training camp, he looked like a solid bet to make the team, but injuries and a lackluster preseason showing kept him on the outside looking in.

On Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Darren Sproles was out with a hamstring injury, while Jay Ajayi missed parts of the game with a back injury. In his Tuesday morning press conference, Mike Groh was asked if Adams' promotion was a precautionary move in the event Ajayi could not go.

"Yeah, I think so," said Groh. "Yeah, we've got to make sure that we have enough guys at the position. [Josh] is a promising young player."



WR DeAndre Carter was waived

To make room for Adams, the Eagles waived Carter. In the first two games, Carter played 72 snaps, somehow. He had one catch on one target for a gain of 10 yards.

With the release of Carter, the Eagles are down to three healthy receivers -- Nelson Agholor, Kamar Aiken, and Shelton Gibson. Surely, they're going to sign someone else, right? But who?

After being traded to the Bills during 2017 training camp along with a third-round pick for Ronald Darby, Matthews had 25 catches for 282 yards (11.3 YPC) and 1 TD in his lone season in Buffalo. He was signed by the New England Patriots this offseason, but was released before the first preseason game after injuring his right hamstring.

Matthews knows the playbook and Carson Wentz likes him. That's about where his appeal ends at this stage of his career. Matthews is not a player who can stretch the field, which is what the Eagles' offense needs at the moment, with the loss of Mike Wallace. In theory, Gibson can play that role, though the Eagles have been slow to give him snaps, and opposing defenses aren't going to respect him as a deep threat until he actually beats someone deep.

In the event Matthews signs, Agholor would likely move from his spot in the slot to the outside, which he did in Week 2 against Tampa. The Eagles will also have to drop someone (or IR someone or whatever) to make room for Matthews.

LB Joe Walker poached by the Cardinals

And finally, per Jeff McLane of the Inquirer, Joe Walker found his way to an active roster.

Good for him.

