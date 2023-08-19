A roundup of the Eagles' injuries

Over the last week or so, injuries have piled up for the Philadelphia Eagles. Let's round them up here.

• EDGE Haason Reddick: Reddick injured his thumb on the first day of joint practices with the Cleveland Browns. The thumb requires surgery, but a team spokesperson said that the team is confident that Reddick will be good to go for Week 1 against the New England Patriots.

• LG Landon Dickerson: Dickerson injured his foot during joint practices with the Browns. He did not play in the preseason game against the Browns, though he almost certainly wouldn't have played even if he hadn't hurt his foot. His injury is not believed to be serious.



• EDGE Nolan Smith: Smith appeared to have injured his right shoulder on a pass rush in the Eagles' preseason game against the Browns, but he stayed in the game on the punt return unit on the next play. He was in on the next series and seemed to hurt his arm further after colliding with a teammate while chasing down a Browns reverse. He went inside to the locker room, and did not re-enter the game.

"I just stayed in [the game] because it needed to get loose," Smith said. "They just rubbed me in the tent and put some Icy Hot on it."

Smith downplayed his injury.

"It wasn't even nothing that I'm worried about," he said, "and I'm just ready to go play next week against the Colts."

• WR Quez Watkins: Watkins missed the Browns game with a hamstring injury. It is not believed to be serious.



• WR Olamide Zaccheaus: Zaccheaus left the Browns game with an injured shoulder and did not return. The severity of his injury is not yet known.



• WR Britain Covey: Covey missed the Browns game with a hamstring injury. It is not believed to be serious.



• iDL Moro Ojomo: Ojomo was carted off the field during the preseason game against the Browns. The Eagles announced that he suffered a concussion.



• EDGE Patrick Johnson: Johnson was carted off during a practice on August 4 with an ankle injury. He has not yet returned to practice.



• CB Zech McPhearson: McPhearson tore his Achilles in the Eagles' preseason game against the Browns. His season is over. With McPhearson out of the picture, there are opportunities for young players like Mario Goodrich or Eli Ricks to crack the roster.

• LB Shaun Bradley: Bradley tore his Achilles in the first preseason game against the Ravens. His season is over.



• G/C Josh Andrews: Andrews injured his ankle against the Browns and did not return. The severity of his injury is not yet known.



• WR Tyrie Cleveland: Cleveland was carted off the field during the preseason game against the Browns. The Eagles announced that he suffered a concussion and a sprained neck.



