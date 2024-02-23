Philly's Sapphira Cristal debuts a James Brown impression on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

As the competition thins in "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 16, tensions are growing high between the queens.

"We are down from 14 to 9, which is wild," said Philly drag queen Sapphira Cristál in a confessional. "And I can't wait to get down to me."

The episode picked up quickly, immediately beginning with a "reading" Mini Challenge — basically, an opportunity for the contestants to openly throw shade at each other with their sickest burns.

Boston drag queen and season villain Plane Jane donned the shades and took aim at Philly's crown jewel. "Sapphira, you are a wise, sagacious mother. I have really nothing negative to say about you, not unlike your STD tests," said Plane to some cackles.

"Sapphira Cristál, my sister, my brother and my uncle," began New York drag queen Xunami Muse. "She's like the Morgan Freeman of drag." Sapphira laughed, and referenced the joke on X, formerly Twitter, as the episode aired.

Last week's winner Plasma made some cheap Philly references when roasting Sapphira. "Mother Sapphira, when I first heard that you were the first queen from Philadelphia, I thought, 'Finally, the Liberty Bell of the ball has arrived,'" began the New York drag queen. "But girl, it looks like you're just a Philly cheese-mistake."

Sapphira then took aim at Xunami during her turn. "Many people don't know that Xunami is actually really into astrology," said Sapphira. "I'm a Libra, and Xunami is a Cancer... to the drag community."

Ultimately, Xunami had the last laugh, winning the Mini Challenge and a prize of $2,500.

As fans have been anticipating, this episode featured the "Snatch Game" as the Maxi Challenge. For the uninitiated, Snatch Game is a challenge held nearly every season of "Drag Race," parodying "Match Game" and having the queens impersonate celebrities and respond to prompts with improvisational comedy — with the main goal of getting RuPaul to laugh.

"This challenge separates the wheat from the chaff," said Sapphira in a confessional. "It is where you find out who's really gonna make it."

As the queens figured out their characters, RuPaul brought in "Drag Race" alum and famous Cher impersonator Chad Michaels. RuPaul and Michaels brought contestants in small groups for check-ins, and RuPaul quickly became excited by Sapphira's choice.

"I'm James Brown, baby," said Sapphira, holding up a glittery red cape. RuPaul reminisced about a 1969 James Brown concert he went to, a factoid that Sapphira was well aware of.

New York drag queen Dawn watched from a distance. "Sapphira's playing the kiss-ass game today," said Dawn in a confessional.

Donning a wig and sprinkling her open chest with glitter, Sapphira embodied the Godfather of Soul with ease. Incorporating vocals with her quick-witted comedy, Sapphira made RuPaul guffaw effortlessly.

But Sapphira acknowledged that she had competition from Plane Jane, who was killing it with a more subdued performance as Serbian superstar Jelena Karleuša.



"Plane is hilarious," said Sapphira in a confessional. "She is really weaponizing her Slavic upbringing."

Even so, Sapphira stood out, even somehow managing a mid-challenge costume change. When it came for Sapphira's James Brown to provide an answer, Sapphira emerged from behind her cape and showed off her aviators, red jacket and ascot, speaking with a rhythmic cadence.

Overall, Sapphira's energetic performance excelled in a challenge where many of her fellow contestants faltered with middling or esoteric impressions.

On elimination day, Sapphira asked Xunami how she think she did in "Snatch Game" as they prepared in the Werk Room for the runway challenge. Xunami gave a positive, albeit shaky response.

"I think that you're very optimistic and I love that about you," Sapphira bluntly said to Xunami. "You weren't in the top for me. And I'm not even sure if you're in the middle for me either."

Sapphira later shared a sensitive part of her family history. Disclosing that her dad was mixed martial artist trainer Saul Soliz, Sapphira described the ups and downs of their relationship.

"When he found out I was gay, he was not very happy," Sapphira told the other queens. Thanks to support from her mom, Soliz eventually came around and became supportive and proud of Sapphira.

Unfortunately, Soliz died in 2021 of COVID-19, and Sapphira missed a phone call from him shortly before his death. As Sapphira shed tears, the rest of the cast gathered to embrace her.

"Every day there’s something I want to say to my dad — I love you, thank you."

The runway category this week was "Dancing Queens," and Sapphira showed off a "Drag U Majorette" look. Paying tribute to the short-lived "Drag Race" spin-off "Drag U," Sapphira showed that she had plenty of energy left over from "Snatch Game" with her high kicks and lively dance moves.

The judges had nothing but praise for Sapphira, with Michelle Visage making fun of Sapphira's tendency of hiding her dancing shoes in all of her outfits.

"Overwhelmingly, both your James Brown and your majorette, you're having a great time," said judge Carson Kressley. "And because you're having a great time, we're having a great time. And that is the purpose of entertaintment (sic)."

Guest judge Kyra Sedgwick, actress and wife of Philly native Kevin Bacon, praised Sapphira for her "ballsy" performance going head-to-head with RuPaul.

While Sapphira was one of the top contestants this week, she still fell short to Plane Jane, though Sapphira fans on social media felt that she was robbed.

Xunami Muse and Morphine Love Dion were at the bottom, lip-syncing to their life in an emotional performance to "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" by Whitney Houston. Though the two friends had a touching moment dancing together in what was otherwise a battle, RuPaul sent Xunami home.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on MTV.