Kevin Bacon to star in movie alongside wife Kyra Sedgwick for first time in 20 years

Famous couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick will soon bring their real-life chemistry to the big screen, for the first time in two decades.

The husband-wife duo, who have been married since 1988, will costar in the upcoming film "Connescence," Deadline reported. Philly-native actor Bacon last acted alongside Sedgwick in the 2004 movies "Cavedweller" and "The Woodsman."

"Connescence" is written and directed by Michael J. Weithorn, who created "The King of Queens" and also worked on Jenkintown-set sitcom "The Goldbergs" and its spinoff, "Schooled."

In the film, which kicked off principal photography last week in Brooklyn, Bacon stars as funny, underachieving security guard Stan Olszewski. Sedgwick's character is successful urologist Cynthia Rand, who is married to a gifted former Watergate prosecutor. Stan crosses paths with Cynthia when he breaks up an attempted robbery at her home.

"From this chance encounter grows a charged and dynamic friendship – first as late-night text sessions filled with humor and intimate revelations, growing into something that shakes the foundation of both their lives," according to Deadline.

Along with Bacon and Sedgwick, the cast also includes "The Fabelmans" actor Judd Hirsch, as Cynthia's husband Warren, and "The White Lotus" actress Brittany O'Grady.



"Once in 2004 and again 20 years later," Sedgwick wrote on Instagram of her onscreen reunion with Bacon. "Maybe we’ll join forces again in 2044… So excited for this moving, yet touching script to come to life! And an absolute honor to work with this stellar cast."

While they haven't acted together in 20 years, "Footloose" star Bacon — who recently appeared as a Cowboys hat-wearing survivalist in Netflix's "Leave the World Behind" — and Emmy-winning "The Closer" star Sedgwick have worked together in other capacities through the years. Bacon directed Sedgwick in the 2005 movie "Loverboy" and Sedgwick directed Bacon in the 2022 movie "Space Oddity."

The couple fell in love while filming the 1988 PBS movie "Lemon Sky," and married that same year. They have two children, Travis and Sosie, and live on a farm in Connecticut.