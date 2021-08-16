Pennsylvania woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances,' authorities say

Authorities in York County are searching for a woman who went missing last week under circumstances that police have called suspicious.

Sara Locricchio, of Dallastown, was last seen in the area at approximately 10 a.m. on Aug. 12.

Locricchio was reported missing on Sunday around noon, though police did not provide details regarding what was suspicious about her disappearance.

York Area Regional Police described Locricchio as 5 feet 8 inches and about 120 pounds with brown eyes, short brown hair and a tattoo on her left shoulder.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Locricchio is asked to call 911 or submit a tip to the York Area Regional Police Crimewatch site.