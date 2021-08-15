More News:

August 15, 2021

Car drives into SEPTA trolley tunnel, gets stuck on underground tracks

Crews spent two hours removing the SUV from the 36th Street station. No injuries or damage were reported

Brooks Holton
By Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA's trolley service was disrupted Saturday morning when someone drove a car into the tunnel at 36th and Ludlow streets in University City and got it stuck on the tracks. A spokesperson for the transit agency said it took crews two hours to remove the car from the tunnel.

SEPTA's trolley service was disrupted early Saturday morning because someone drove a car into a tunnel and got it stuck on the underground tracks.

No one was injured, and no damage was reported when the SUV, a white Jeep, entered the trolley tunnel near 36th and Ludlow streets in University City and went under the ground around 5 a.m., according to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

Photos of the car stuck on tracks (just past the underground platform where one would catch the trolley, it appears) were shared widely on Twitter and topped the r/Philadelphia subreddit.

"Philadelphia is a special city," one person wrote on Twitter. "This takes *talent.*"

Trolleys were diverted to 40th and Market streets while crews worked for two hours to remove the car from the tunnel, Busch told PhillyVoice. Once it was out, he said SEPTA spent an hour inspecting the tunnel and tracks for any possible damage. Trolleys resumed normal service around 8 a.m.

Drivers have accidentally found their way into SEPTA's trolley tunnels before, according to Busch, who said it's a more frequent occurrence on the regional rail system. He said he can't remember the last time one got stuck below ground in University City, especially by taking the tunnel at the 36th Street Portal. 

"It's a place that would be difficult to make a turn into," Busch said.

36th Street PortalStreetview/Google Maps

No one was injured, and no damage was reported when an SUV drove into the trolley tunnel near 36th and Ludlow streets in University City and got stuck on the underground tracks around 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2021, according to a spokesperson with SEPTA. Trolley service was disputed for two hours while crews removed the car from the tunnel.


Busch said SEPTA had no information about the driver of the white Jeep or any possible passengers inside the SUV. He said the agency's focus was "getting a crew out to remove (the car) and inspect the tracks." 

PhillyVoice asked Philadelphia police if the driver will be charged in connection to the incident, but authorities had not responded as of Sunday afternoon.

