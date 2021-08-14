Here's when every Philly public pool is scheduled to close this month

Believe or not, the summer season is about to hit the home stretch, which means that Philadelphia's public pools are starting to close down for the year.

For many, it feels like the summer pool season just got started. But all good things must come to an end, as the city's pools have likely served as a valuable resource for families and children to cool off during what has been an extremely-hot summer.

As families and children across Philadelphia start preparing for a return to school in the coming weeks, the city's pools will be closing down on a rolling basis through Aug. 22, with some shutdowns having already begun.

Philadelphia families and children will be able to access the city's sprinklers, splash pads and spraygrounds through Labor Day weekend.

Here are the closing dates for each of the city's public pools that opened this summer if you're looking to get in one more swim before it's too late. Pools will likely close at the end of the day on the date listed. Closing dates are subject to change.

Aug. 13

•American Legion Playground, 6201 Torresdale Ave.

•Cobbs Creek Recreation Center, 280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy.

•Stinger Square, 1400 S. 32nd St.

Aug. 14

•Fox Chase Recreation Center, 7901 Ridgeway St.

•Francisville Playground, 1737 Francis St.

•Jardel Recreation Center, 1400 Cottman Ave.

•Pleasant Playground, 6757 Chew Ave.

Aug. 15

•Ford Recreation Center, 609 Snyder Ave.

•Mander Playground, 2140 N. 33rd St.

•Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Ln.

•Schmidt Playground, 113 W. Ontario St.

Aug. 16

•Cherashore Playground, 851 W. Olney Ave.

•Cione Playground, 2600 E. Aramingo Ave.

•Houseman Recreation Center, 5091 Summerdale Ave.

Aug. 17

•Kelly Pool, 4231 Landsdowne Dr.

•Sacks Playground, 400 Washington Ave.

•Simpson Recreation Center, 1010 Arrott St.

•Vogt Recreation Center , 4131 Unruh Ave.

Aug. 18

•Athletic Recreation Center, 1400 N. 26th St.

•Feltonville Recreation Center, 609 Snyder Ave.

•Lackman Playground, 1101 Bartlett St.

•Penrose Playground, 1101 W. Susquehanna Rd.

Aug. 19

•Barry Playground, 1800 Johnston St.

•Heitzman Recreation Center , 2136 Castor Ave.

Aug. 20

•Anderson Recreation Center, 740 S. 17th St.

•Hancock Playground, 1401 N. Hancock St.

•Max Myers Playground, 1601 Hellerman St.

•Shepard Recreation Center, 5700 Haverford Ave.

•Vare Recreation Center, 2600 Morris St.

Aug. 21

•C.B. Moore Recreation Center, 2551 N. 22nd St.

•Jacobs Playground, 4500 Linden Ave.

•Northern Liberties Recreation Center, 321 Fairmount Ave.

Aug. 22

•Awbury Playground, 6101 Ardleigh St.

•Bridesburg Recreation Center, 4625 Richmond St.

•Christy Recreation Center, 728 S. 55th St.

•Finnegan Playground, 6801 Grovers Ave.

•Murphy Recreation Center, 300 W. Shunk St.

The Department of Parks & Recreation opened most of the city's public pools earlier this summer on a rolling basis. But many pools had to remain closed this season due to a lifeguard shortage that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pools that were tapped to resume operations this summer were chosen based upon geography, past usage and neighborhood need.

Last summer, the city opted to keep all pools closed amid the public health crisis. Philly is hoping to reopen all of its public pools next year once the city has resumed normal lifeguard recruitment and training.