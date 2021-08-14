More News:

August 14, 2021

Statue stolen from National Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia in South Philly

The missing effigy is valued at about $100,000, according to police

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
National Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia Fr. Dan McLaughlin, O.S.A./National Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia

The National Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia opened its doors in South Philly in 1907.

A statue worth about $100,000 has been stolen from the National Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia in South Philadelphia.

The plaster replica of St. Rita was reported missing from its location in an outdoor grotto alongside S. Broad Street on Friday, the shrine wrote in a post that was shared on social media. The statue was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. 

MORE: Wawa employee stabs belligerent customer in self-defense at West Mount Airy store, police say

The statue's stone and glass enclosure was not damaged and the locks appeared to be intact. Shrine staff believe that whoever stole the statue of St. Rita was "able to manipulate the padlock with relative ease."

Shrine employees told police that the statue had not been removed for cleaning or maintenance.

Saint Rita, generous in forgiving, pray for us! Earlier this afternoon, one of our patrons notified the Shrine staff...

Posted by National Shrine of Saint Rita of Cascia on Friday, August 13, 2021

Police estimated that the statue is worth about $100,000, stands about five-feet tall and weighs roughly 100 pounds.

The Philadelphia Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing statue or who may have snagged it is encouraged to contact the shrine.

Opened in 1907, the National Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia is located at 1166 S. Broad Street between Ellsworth and Federal streets in South Philly.

