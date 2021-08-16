Pair of nighttime swimmers rescued from drowning in Wildwood

August 16, 2021
Two Wildwood beachgoers who decided to take an after-hours swim in the ocean had to be pulled to safety Friday night after almost drowning.
First responders from Wildwood and North Wildwood responded to the scene off of Garfield Avenue at around 8 p.m. Friday after a beachgoer saw the two swimmers struggling and called 911, local officials said Saturday.
First responders spotted the two night-swimmers in distress about 100 yards off the beach, according to local officials.
Both swimmers were rescued by the Wildwood Beach Patrol's after-hours lifeguards emergency response team, known as A.L.E.R.T. The after-hours crew was just minutes from leaving for the night when the incident occurred, NJ.com reported.
Both swimmers were brought ashore and did not require any treatment or transport following evaluation, according to local officials.
"This incident could have easily been tragic and serves as another stark reminder of the importance of swimming only when lifeguards are on duty," local officials said.
Last night just before 8pm, Squad 3 and North Wildwood Fire Department Ladder 2 (A Platoon)were dispatched to Garfield...Posted by City of Wildwood Fire Department on Saturday, August 14, 2021
Wildwood's beaches are guarded daily in the summer from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Once lifeguards head off for the night, members of the beach patrol's after-hours emergency response crew stay at their headquarters until dark.
Local officials said that the swimmers were not breaking any laws swimming in the ocean after Wildwood's beaches had closed.
