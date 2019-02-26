Treat yourself to a trip to the spa: Sitting in the sauna boasts a ton of health benefits

Undoubtedly, we will soon be complaining about extremely hot weather that renders us incapable of walking a few blocks without developing a layer of sweat. But, for now, warmth sounds pretty nice.

One great way to warm up without having to, well, move to the southwest, is stepping foot into a sauna. Saunas use a dry heat that typically reaches between 180 degrees Fahrenheit and 195 degrees Fahrenheit with very low humidity, and are either heated by wood, gas, electric, or infrared technology (a.k.a., using light to create heat).

About 3,000 years ago, the Mayans of Central America used sweat houses for religious ceremonies and good health. Nearly every culture has its own way of using heat for relaxation, therapy and ritual; ancient Roman baths, modern Turkish steam baths, and trendy American hot tubs are a few examples, per Harvard Health.

Sauna use can raise the skin temperature to roughly 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and as the skin temperature rises. Heavy sweating follows as the body attempts to keep cool. It is not uncommon to lose about a pint of sweat while spending a short time in a sauna, Medical News Today explains.

The best part? These hot rooms actually have some health benefits, to boot. While types of saunas and their temperatures can vary, the effects on the body are similar.

When a person sits in a sauna, their heart rate increases and blood vessels widen, which increases circulation in a similar way to low to moderate exercise depending on the duration of sauna use. Similarly, heart rate may increase to 100 to 150 beats per minute, which is thought to bring some health benefits, including easing pain, reducing stress levels, improving cardiovascular health, skin problems, asthma, and even perhaps lowering the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, according to Medical News Today.

Sitting in a sauna is *almost* like walking on a treadmill at a steady pace, Women’s Health explains. Because of the heat, your heart has to pump harder to circulate your blood, which means you’re getting some cardio benefits even though all you’re doing is sitting in the heat. (Of course, this is no replacement for exercise).

Further, according to Dr. Chiti Parikh, co-director of the integrative health and well-being program at New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, sauna-users can see improved blood circulation and cardiovascular health. She also cites research to Women’s Health that shows people who regularly use a sauna (at least four times a week for 20 minutes) have a significantly lower risk of heart attack, stroke and dementia.

Of course, because of the high heat, dehydration can result from fluid loss while sweating. People with certain conditions, such as kidney disease, may be at a higher risk of dehydration. The increased temperatures can also lead to dizziness and nausea in some people, Medical News Today explains. So care must be taken.

There are also some health myths surrounding sauna use. One is that sweating can remove toxins from the body; there is no scientific research that proves sweating detoxifies the body. Toxins such as alcohol, mercury and aluminum are mainly removed by the kidneys, liver and intestines. Another myth: sauna-ing leads to weight loss. Yes, one might see loss of a pound fluid, but not fat. That pound will be replaced as soon as a person eats or drinks afterwards.

As for where you should sit in the sauna, the lower you sit in the sauna or steam room — as in, the closer to the floor — the less intense the heat will be because, as we all know, heat rises. While it’s best for your health to use a sauna or steam room regularly (several times a week, if you can), maybe start with one trip to the spa (or gym locker room) for no longer than five or 10 minutes at most to see how well you can handle it, then add on from there, Women’s Health warns.