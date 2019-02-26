Two quick hits of snow later this week before rain on the weekend

Two quick hits of snow are forecast for later this week, before rain returns for the weekend.

Precipitation expected to be all snow is expected to fall Wednesday afternoon and night and into the overnight Thursday, with as much as two inches of accumulation in some places along and north of I-95, according to the National Weather Service.

Light rain and snow showers (and potentially some sleet mixed in) may be possible south of I-95, mainly across South Jersey, forecasters said.

Another quick burst of precipitation is expected to slide through the region late Thursday and early Friday. With enough cooler temperatures expected to remain, there is potential for another light all-snow event, perhaps even just a coating, except for South Jersey, where it could be a rain and snow mix, according to forecasters.

But advisories for some places are possible later this week if models indicate higher precipitation amounts.

Saturday probably brings more rain, with colder weather returning Sunday and lasting into early next week.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Philadelphia region from the weather service:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 24. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: A chance of snow, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. North wind around 6 mph.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A chance of snow before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night: A chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of rain before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.