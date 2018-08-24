Expect delays on Schuylkill Expressway next week as single lane closures take effect

August 24, 2018
The good people at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation were kind enough Friday to share advance notice of lane closures that will turn the Schuylkill Expressway into more of a joy to drive next week.
On the plus side, these closures will be confined to the overnight hours between Tuesday and Thursday along a dozen Montgomery County miles.
On the downside, it’s probably a good idea to find an alternate route if you’re going to be driving during those times.
The single-lane closures – between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. – will be in both directions along a 12.5 mile stretch of I-76 in Upper Merion Township, Lower Merion Township and West Conshohocken Borough, per PennDOT.
They explained this portion of the $24.5 million project – “financed with 100 percent federal funds” – as such:
Under this improvement project, PennDOT is milling, overlaying and rehabilitating existing pavement; performing base repairs; installing new guide rail; repairing or replacing damaged traffic signs, two overhead sign structures and numerous expansion joints on three structures; and installing rumble strips, delineators and new mileage markers along the four-lane section of I-76.
The resurfacing of mainline I-76 in Montgomery County was completed in October 2017, while work on the entire project will finish later this summer.
So, keep this in mind next week, late-night and early-morning commuters.
A list of weekly road restrictions and projects in the Philadelphia region is available by clicking this link. As always, please be careful while driving through construction zones.
