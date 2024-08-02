More Culture:

August 02, 2024

Scoop DeVille plans new locations in Fishtown and South Jersey

The ice cream shop intends to open its third Philadelphia store at 1308 N Front St. in the next two months. Another in Haddon Township will follow this winter.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Scoop DeVille Locations Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Scoop DeVille is expanding its Philadelphia footprint with a new store in Fishtown. The ice cream shop also will open its first location in New Jersey, possibly this winter.

A long-running Philadelphia ice cream shop is expanding into new neighborhoods — and across state lines.

Scoop DeVille, known for its customizable soft serve, is preparing to open new locations in Fishtown and Haddon Township, New Jersey. According to owner Spencer Philips, the Fishtown shop will be located 1308 N. Front St., next to the mocktail destination Bar Palmina. He estimates it will open in the next 45-60 days, operating between 11 a.m. to midnight — though a 1 a.m. closing time is possible.

The Haddon Township shop, at 101 Haddon Ave., will take a little longer to open. Philips hopes to soft launch it this winter. This store likely will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and will be the chain's first location in New Jersey.

The new stores will join existing locations in Midtown Village and on South Street. Scoop DeVille previously operated a third location in The Bourse food hall at 111 S. Independence Mall E. The company has served frozen treats in the city since 1989.

