November 19, 2019

Warby Parker makes contact lenses now

You can request a trial pack for $5

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Scout new contacts brand by Warby Parker Courtesy of/Warby Parker

Warby Parker has launched Scout, its first-ever brand of daily contacts.

The Philadelphia-born online retailer of prescription glasses and sunglasses, Warby Parker, has launched its first-ever brand of daily contacts.

Scout by Warby Parker is now available in Warby Parker stores and online. The 90-day supply costs $110 (or you can think of it as $1.25 a day).

RELATED: A contact lens designed to slow nearsightedness in children is coming in March | Five Below to sell products for more than $5 for first time in store's history

"We recognized that a sizable percentage of our customers also wear contact lenses, which meant they had to visit different doctors and eyewear stores to fulfill all of their vision needs," Warby Parker co-founder and co-CEO Dave Gilboa said. "The addition of Scout really puts us in a position of being a one-stop shop,"

Similar to how Warby Parker lets you test-drive frames, the retailer does the same with Scout. You can request a trial that includes six days worth of daily contacts with your prescription for $5.

If you don't know your prescription, Warby Parker stores offer comprehensive eye exams. You can get fitted for both eyeglasses and contacts.

Here's what Warby Parker said about Scout:

We were relentless in our search for the perfect contact lens and Scout is a high quality, comfortable, breathable, and affordable option. Made from a super-moist material for lasting hydration and comfort – Scout incorporates Centraform technology for a smooth edge (reduces the feeling of the lens in your eye). Each lens comes in a flat pack (barely one millimeter thick!) that's easier to store than the traditional blister pack (uses approximately 80% less packaging than traditional contacts). The flat pack design is also more hygienic in that it presents the outer surface of the lens facing up, reducing the need to touch the inner surface (i.e., less bacteria and debris going into your eye) and making it easier to apply.

In addition to Scout, Warby Parker will have an array of other contact lens brands available for purchase both in-store and online.

