February 24, 2023

Sea Isle City condo building's balcony collapses, trapping worker under concrete slab

Rescue crews arrived at the Spinnaker Condominiums on Friday afternoon. Two other workers suffered injuries

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Sea Isle Balcony Collapse Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

One person was trapped under the concrete slab of a balcony that collapsed at the Spinnaker Condominiums in Sea Isle City, New Jersey on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

A balcony on the eighth floor of a boardwalk condominium building in Sea Isle City collapsed Friday afternoon, trapping on person and injuring a two others, according to multiple reports.

The collapse happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Spinnaker Condominiums, at 37th Street and the Promenade. An eight floor balcony had fallen on to a seventh floor balcony below it, emergency officials said. Two people on the eighth floor balcony suffered injuries. The third person, who was on the seventh floor, became trapped beneath the concrete slab that had been above him.

All three people had been working on the building, authorities said. As of about 8 p.m. Friday night, officials had not provided an update about the condition of the person who was trapped.

Photos from the scene of the collapse showed damage where the eighth floor balcony crashed into to the one below, which withstood the impact. The incident happened on the north side of the condo's South Tower building.

Sea Isle City spokesperson Katherine Custer confirmed to NJ.com that at least one person became trapped.

A member of the Cape May County Urban Search and Rescue Team estimated for FOX29 that the collapsed balcony weighed between 11,000 and 15,000 and that extra weight on the seventh floor balcony posed structural concerns.

Emergency officials and first responders from area departments sealed off surrounding residential streets with caution tape as the rescue effort unfolded Friday afternoon, the Press of Atlantic City reported.

Investigations

