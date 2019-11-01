New Jersey man, 72, found dead after going missing on hike in Utah

November 01, 2019
A New Jersey man who went missing during a hike in Utah in late September was found dead this week, local officials said.
Norman E. Applegate Jr., 72, of Seaside Park, had been missing since Sept. 26 when he never returned from a day hike near Boulder, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators said Applegate's body was located on Tuesday and recovered on Wednesday.
The death is not believed to be suspicious, but officials said the cause remains under investigation.
Applegate was hiking in a sparsely populated area of southern Utah, though Boulder is located near the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and Capitol Reef National Park.