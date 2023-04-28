Second-round Eagles mock draft roundup

Earlier this morning, we published our second-round mock draft.

Here's who a bunch of other *dorks* with too much time on their hands project to the Eagles in Round 2 (and 3):



Pick 62: Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

Henley is explosive and ready for action at all times. He'd be a nice fit alongside Nakobe Dean in Philly.

Pick 66: Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

No explanation.

#JimmySays: I'd be surprised if the Eagles make picks at 62 and 66, and neither are offensive linemen. (For the record, I think they'll try to trade out and pick up some extra Day 3 picks unless there's a guy on the board they can't pass up.)

• Pick 62: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

No explanation.

• Pick 66: Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

The Eagles don’t prioritize linebackers that highly in the draft, but the value of landing Henley in the early third round would be too good to pass up.

#JimmySays: A linebacker is absolutely on the table at the end of Round 2 and beyond. I don't think the position priorities apply quite as much at pick 62.

• Pick 62: Sydney Brown, S, Illinois



Here's the Chauncey Gardner-Johnson replacement for Philadelphia. Brown is an energized athlete who can play close to the line and thrive.

• Pick 66: Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M



No explanation.

#JimmySays: Brown is a safety, as is Gardner-Johnson, but their skill sets are very different. That's my unnecessary, small quibble here.

• Pick 62: DJ Turner, CB, Michigan



Bringing back James Bradberry and Darius Slay was a huge win for this defense, but it needs a long-term plan at corner, too. Turner is a stud in man coverage, and can line up on the outside or in the slot.

• Pick 66: Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State



No explanation.

#JimmySays: This Henley fella is popular.

• Pick 62: Chandler Zavala, OG, North Carolina State



No explanation.

#JimmySays: Athletic interior offensive lineman. Tommy likes him.

• Pick 62: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee



No explanation.

#JimmySays: If Howie lands Jalin Hyatt at 62 after somehow getting Nolan Smith at 30, it'll be an incredibly lucky weekend for the Eagles.

*I call you dorks, with love.

