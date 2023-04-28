Second-round 2023 NFL mock draft

Why do this? Well, you already clicked, so got 'eem. Boom, I win. Here's my pointless, certain to be very inaccurate 2022 second-round NFL mock draft. The Eagles presently hold the second-to-last pick in the second round.

32) Steelers: Joey Porter, Jr., CB, Penn State: I had Porter going to the Steelers in Round 1, so let's just carry that over to here.

33) Cardinals: Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech: The Cardinals are bad in the trenches on both sides of the ball. White is 6'5, 285, with inside-outside versatility.

34) Lions: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia: Seeing as the Lions drafted a running back at 12 and a run-stuffing linebacker at 18, it seems their priorities are to be a running team like it's 1972, so, uh, they grab a dominant run-blocking tight end.

35) Colts: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee: The Colts have a new quarterback in Anthony Richardson. Now get him a field stretcher.

36) Rams: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky: The slide finally ends for Levis, who can understudy behind Matthew Stafford for a year or two before taking over as the Rams' starter.

37) Seahawks: Steve Avila, OG, TCU: The Seahawks need interior OL help. Avila has experience playing at C, LG, RG, and RT over his career for TCU. He moves bodies in the run game, and does not lose against power rushers.

38) Raiders: Kelee Ringo, CB, Florida: The Raiders were widely thought to be interested in a corner in Round 1, but they selected Tyree Wilson. Ringo is 6'2 and he runs a 4.36.

39) Panthers: Brian Branch, S, Alabama: The fall ends for Branch, who is simply too good to pass up at this point in the second round, and the Panthers need help at safety.

40) Saints: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame: The Saints have a converted WR in Juwan Johnson and a converted QB in Taysom Hill at tight end. Here they land an actual tight end.

41) Titans: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee: The Titans are rebuilding and Ryan Tannehill's tenure as the Titans' starting quarterback is soon coming to an end.

42) Packers: Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State: The Packers were widely linked to tight ends in the first round, but as usual they addressed the defense. Musgrave is a guy who can probably start from Day 1.

43) Jets: Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse: The Steelers jumped the Jets for Broderick Jones in Round 1. Instead, they land a quality LT/RT versatile value pick in Bergeron.

44) Falcons: BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU: The Falcons had 39 sacks combined in 2021 and 2022.

45) Packers: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss: Mingo is a big-bodied receiver at 6'2, 220 with impressive speed and athleticism for his size, and the Packers need more playmakers for Jordan Love.

46) Patriots: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa: The Patriots had success with Gronk and Aaron Hernandez and have been overvaluing tight ends since.

47) Commanders: Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State: Mauch was a college OT who is likely moving to guard at the pro level. The Commanders are undermanned on the interior of their O-line.

48) Lions: Monte Pottebaum, FB, Iowa: After their running back at 12, their run-stuffing linebacker at 18, and the run-blocking tight end above, the Lions go fullback. Pottebaum is Dane Brugler's 91st ranked back, but he is considered a good lead blocker so the Lions don't take any chances and nab him in the second round.

49) Steelers: Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin: The Steelers are stacked on the edge, but aside from Cameron Heyward are a little thin on the interior.

50) Buccaneers: O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida: The Bucs start reloading on the offensive line for whoever they draft at quarterback in 2024.

51) Dolphins: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA: Charbonnet's hard running style feels like a good fit for Mike McDaniel's offense.

52) Seahawks: John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota: Schmitz is a nasty run blocker who consistently puts opposing defensive linemen on the ground. He should start from Day 1.

53) Bears: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern: The Bears need all the help they can get along their D-line.

54) Chargers: Joe Tippman, C, Wisconsin: Corey Linsley turns 32 this summer. Tippman can play guard in the short-term, and eventually take over at center.

55) Lions: Houston Heimuli, FB, BYU: Fearing that one fullback might not be enough, the Lions double-dip. Heimuli is a 5'10, 261-pound fullback who ran a 4.98 at BYU's pro day.

56) Jaguars: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami: The Jags have Tyson Campbell at corner, and not much else.

57) Giants: Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee: The Giants addressed a need with appropriate value at corner in Round 1 (Deonte Banks). Here they do the same at receiver.

58) Cowboys: Tucker Craft, TE, South Dakota State: The Cowboys were widely expected to select a tight end in Round 1, but they pivoted to a run-stuffing DT after the Bills jumped them for Dalton Kincaid.

59) Bills: Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma: Slot receiver with some juice helps make the Bills' offense all the more difficult to defend.

60) Bengals: DJ Turner, CB, Michigan: The Bengals will be competing against a pair of high octane passing attacks in KC and Buffalo for the foreseeable future.

61) Bears: Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame: More help for the Bears' undermanned front. Foskey is an athletic, bursty edge rusher prospect with good size (6'5, 264) who had 10 sacks and 6 forced fumbles in 2021, as well as 10.5 and a forced fumble in 2022.

62) Eagles: Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M: Johnson is a versatile defensive back who plays slot corner, safety, and some linebacker. He lined up all over the field as sort of chess piece in Texas A&M's defense, and can fill the role vacated by Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

63) Chiefs: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State: Andy loves massive offensive linemen.

If you actually read this to the end, shame on you.

