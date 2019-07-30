More News:

July 30, 2019

'Send Her Back' graffiti scrawled on 12th floor construction beam in Center City

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Immigration Graffiti
Send Her Back graffiti Source/Contributed Photo

A steel construction beam at 17th and Chancellor streets, the site of the future Hyatt Centric hotel in Center City Philadelphia, contains had been painted with the message 'Send Her Back,' which caught fire and provoked debate after a Donald Trump rally in Greenville, North Carolina in July 2019.

For at least 24 hours, a steel beam visible atop a 13-story hotel construction project in Center City displayed the words "Send Her Back," parroting the political rally cry that emerged earlier this month after President Donald Trump took aim at Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The message, which has been called racist and anti-immigrant, was painted vertically at the Hyatt Centric hotel under construction near 17th and Locust streets — the former site of the famous Little Pete's diner — and was spotted by residents and employees in the surrounding buildings.

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she could see the slogan from the south side offices of the Sun Oil building at 1608 Walnut St. She snapped a picture on Monday and said the graffiti was visible by people in her building on the 12th through 19th floors. 

A group of workers at the site on Tuesday said they were unaware of the message on 12th floor beam. The project is being managed by Center City-based Becker & Frondorf. General contracting has been led by Clemens Construction.

A construction site foreman told PhillyVoice the project is slated to have a topping-off ceremony later this week. Access to the area where the graffiti was written would have been restricted to workers at the site, which includes subcontracted work. 

While this story was being investigated and written Tuesday afternoon, the "Send Her Back" graffiti was painted over, the anonymous eyewitness told PhillyVoice. 

A representative for Becker & Frondorf had said the company was aware of the graffiti and was addressing it with Clemens Construction. Philadelphia police had no documented reports or calls about the graffiti as of Tuesday afternoon, but added that they intend to look into it. 

Officials from Hyatt did not immediately return a request for comment.

"Send Her Back" is a derivative of a tweet by President Trump directed at Omar and three other Democratic congresswomen who have been vocal critics of his policies at the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump had written that Omar (a naturalized American born in Somalia) and the other politicians (all born in the United States) should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

Shortly after, at a Trump rally in North Carolina, members of the audience began chanting "Send Her Back."

The chant has drawn outrage from Trump's political opponents, who increasingly feel the president is campaigning on an openly racist, divisive platform.

Omar, who has defended herself from Trump's attacks, told reporters in Washington that she believes Trump is debasing political dialogue in the United States. 

Local incidents from around the country in recent weeks have shown signs of growing political hostility toward immigrants, including a woman in Montgomery County who was caught on camera telling a Hispanic woman, "I hope Trump deports you."

The "Send Her Back" graffiti at the Center City project comes as the nation prepares for two nights of Democratic presidential debates, which thus far have wavered between discussing policy proposals and attempting to invalidate the politics of the Trump administration.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Immigration Graffiti Center City Politics Donald Trump Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Carson Wentz, DeSean Jackson dazzle in practice as they continue to build chemistry
Carroll - DeSean Jackson Eagles Stock

Immigration

Out of ICE shackles, Keith Byrne still feels like a prisoner
Keith Byrne

Health News

U.S. News ranks Penn Medicine's hospitals among the nation's best
Penn Medicine Hospitals rank nation's best

Sixers

What will Sixers' rotation look like to start next season? A way too early look
021519-BrettBrown-USAToday

Music

Meek Mill brought his son on stage at Philly club to freestyle
Meek Mill son rap

Food & Drink

Make plans to dine out during Center City District Restaurant Week
Inside Blume, new restaurant/bar in Rittenhouse

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved