Lara Trump launches 'Women for Trump' coalition in King of Prussia

Lara Trump will be in King of Prussia on Tuesday to launch a coalition dedicated to recruiting women to support President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign.



Lara Trump, the president's daughter in-law, will be appearing on behalf of the National Women's Coalition for Trump. The coalition's rollout takes place Tuesday at the Valley Forge Casino Resort.

Trump's campaign manager, Brad Parscale, and Republican National Chairwoman Ronan McDaniel will also be in attendance. Other attendees include National Press Secretary for President Trump's 2020 campaign, Kayleigh McEnany, as well as senior campaign advisers Katrina Pierson and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

“From public safety to economic opportunity, women have directly benefitted from President Trump’s policies," Hanna Castillo, the director of coalitions for Trump's campaign, said in a press release.

She added, “The Women for Trump coalition will be a national effort to mobilize and empower women who support President Trump to help get the message of ‘Promises Made. Promises Kept’ into their communities across America."

While Republican women are mostly in support of the president, the majority of women voted for Democrats in the 2018 midterm election. According to Pew Research, 59% of women voted for Democratic candidates last November. Pennsylvania saw a similar shift in 2018 when four democratic women candidates — Madeline Dean, Chrissy Houlahan, Susan Wild, and Mary Gay Scanlon — won congressional seats that were previously held by republican males.



In a recent Gallup poll, the majority of Americans, 54%, disapprove of the president's job performance, and 52% of women surveyed said Trump should be impeached and removed from office.

