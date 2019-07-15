Mays Landing will consider filming permit for MTV's 'Jersey Shore'

The specter of MTV's "Jersey Shore" cast returning to film in the area is back again — this time in Mays Landing.

Added to the agenda for Monday evening's meeting of the Hamilton Township Council – of which Mays Landing is a part – is a discussion and potential vote on a resolution of "no objection" to the revamped MTV series, "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," filming in the Atlantic County community.

The series, a collaboration between MTV and 495 Productions, will be entering its fourth season after previously filming in Seaside Heights, Atlantic City, Manalapin and Las Vegas.

A meeting to discuss the matter in Mays Landing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday night, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

The show's plans created a controversy last summer when speculation arose that the show's second season would be filming in Wildwood.

At the time, Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano said the series had never been granted a permit to film in Wildwood, though there had been a conversation about it several months prior.

The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority came out in opposition to the show's filming there, echoing similar concerns raised in Seaside Heights about the desire to remain a family-friendly destination.

The third season of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" debuted last week.

This story is developing and we will update it as more information becomes available.