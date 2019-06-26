More News:

June 26, 2019

Live: Twitter follows the Democratic presidential debate

By PhillyVoice Staff
2020 Presidential Race Debates

The first Democratic presidential debate in Miami – a two-night affair – will begin at 9 p.m. tonight.

Twenty candidates will take the stage – 10 picked at random for tonight and 10 more on Thursday night. Kicking things off will be Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan.

NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo will broadcast the debates.

Follow our real-time Twitter coverage as the Democratic candidates square off in the first debate of the campaign season.

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more 2020 Presidential Race Debates Miami Democrats Candidates Beto O'Rourke Politics Cory Booker Elizabeth Warren

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Washington team will be a dumpster fire this season
062519DanielSnyder

Health News

Hahnemann University Hospital to close later this year
Carroll - Hahnemann University Hospital

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: After unwarranted criticism of Reid, KC radio host needs a lesson in empathy
Andy-Reid-Chiefs_062519_usat

Business

Philadelphia Energy Solutions will close oil refinery that caught fire
Philly Oil refinery closing

TV

'The Office' is officially leaving Netflix and everything is not okay
The Office Netflix nbc

Philadelphia Police

Philadelphia Police update guidelines for officers' interactions with transgender and non-binary people
Philadelphia police transgender policy

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved