Live: Twitter follows the Democratic presidential debate

The first Democratic presidential debate in Miami – a two-night affair – will begin at 9 p.m. tonight.

Twenty candidates will take the stage – 10 picked at random for tonight and 10 more on Thursday night. Kicking things off will be Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan.

NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo will broadcast the debates.

