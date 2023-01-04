Man assaulted after chasing robber who stole his wallet at Jefferson Station, police say

January 04, 2023
Philadelphia police are seeking to identify several men who attacked a 20-year-old man on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line last month. The man had chased a robber who had stolen his wallet and then gotten onto the train, investigators said.
The robbery happened Dec. 12, shortly after 6 p.m., on the platform of SEPTA's Jefferson Station.
After the man confronted the robber on the train, a group of men surrounded him and began punching and kicking him, police said.
Authorities released surveillance video of the attack Tuesday morning, singling out an image of the suspect accused of robbing the man.
Police did not say whether the man suffered any injuries in the beating, or whether robbery suspect knew the other men involved in the attack.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at (215) 686-3093.