More News:

January 04, 2023

Man assaulted after chasing robber who stole his wallet at Jefferson Station, police say

The Dec. 12 attack, which occurred on a SEPTA subway train, was caught on surveillance video

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Robberies
SEPTA Assault MFL Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Philadelphia police are searching for several suspects involved in a Dec. 12 assault on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line. The beating was caught on surveillance video.

Philadelphia police are seeking to identify several men who attacked a 20-year-old man on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line last month. The man had chased a robber who had stolen his wallet and then gotten onto the train, investigators said. 

The robbery happened Dec. 12, shortly after 6 p.m., on the platform of SEPTA's Jefferson Station.

MORE NEWS: Driver wanted for fatal hit-and-run in Cape May County taken into custody, state police say

After the man confronted the robber on the train, a group of men surrounded him and began punching and kicking him, police said. 

Authorities released surveillance video of the attack Tuesday morning, singling out an image of the suspect accused of robbing the man. 

Police did not say whether the man suffered any injuries in the beating, or whether robbery suspect knew the other men involved in the attack. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at (215) 686-3093. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Robberies Center City Police Market Frankford Line Jefferson Station Assaults SEPTA Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine
Purchased - Older person holding their knee in pain

Unique extended-release corticosteroid ZILRETTA helps knee OA patients find relief

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Pennsylvania Rep. Mark Rozzi becomes state's first independent House speaker
Mark Rozzi Pennsylvania House Speaker

Sponsored

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther
Limited - Temple Radiology

Adult Health

Choral singing may help stroke survivors regain their speech, researchers say
Singing therapy

Eagles

Giants at Eagles: Five players to watch
120423JalenHurts

Podcast

'Most famous Philadelphian who never lived': Podcast will explore cultural legacy of the 'Rocky' statue
Rocky Statue Podcast

Food & Drink

Burger Brawl, postponed by Phillies' World Series run, rebranded to 'Burger Crawl' now through February
Burger brawl crawl philly 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved