September 16, 2019

SEPTA set to offer car washing service along Lansdale/Doylestown Line

By Michael Tanenbaum
SEPTA Cars
Jenkintown Station SEPTA Source/Google Street View

SEPTA's Jenkintown Station is one of seven on the Lansdale/Doylestown Line where drivers can get their cars washed through a new partnership with startup WashLB.

SEPTA Regional Rail commuters who park their cars at the station for the day will soon be able to get a reasonably-priced car wash while they're at work.

A new partnership between SEPTA and Philadelphia-based startup WashLB will bring the company's services to lots along the Lansdale/Doylestown Line beginning Sept. 23.

Using WashLB's app or website, interior and exterior car washes can be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the following stations: Ambler, Colmar, Doylestown, Fort Washington, Jenkintown, North Wales and Pennbrook.

"We know our customers have very hectic schedules and we're excited to offer this new service, not just for its convenience, but for its added value to our riders," said Kim Scott Heinle, SEPTA's general manager for customer experience and advocacy.

For a basic exterior wash, pricing starts at $10 and riders can park anywhere in the lot. Car owners do not have to leave their keys unless they are getting an interior wash and detail. Keys are dropped off and picked up at nearby locations provided by WashLB. 

A SEPTA spokesman said the partnership could eventually expand throughout the Regional Rail system.

WashLB says uses environmentally friendly cleaning supplies and less than a gallon of water per wash. Most car washes, they say, use about 75 gallons of water per wash. At-home car washes use closer to 150 gallons.

"Our goal is to transform the way people receive car care," said WashLB CEO Harry Michel. "We saw a need for this service and experience and this partnership with SEPTA is a significant milestone for our company."

SEPTA and WashLB will hold an on-site demonstration of the service Tuesday afternoon from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Pennbrook Station.

Michael Tanenbaum
tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

