You can now add money to your SEPTA Key using your phone

Within the last 24 hours, the SEPTA app has updated to allow users to add money and buy transit passes for their SEPTA Key accounts using their phones and mobile devices.

The change means SEPTA Key holders will have another option in addition to the septakey.org website to add new fare products to their cards.

SEPTA Key management is currently available to anyone who uses the app, Andrew Busch, SEPTA's chief press officer told PhillyVoice on Tuesday. The soft roll-out of the updated SEPTA app preludes the official announcement slated for next Tuesday, Aug. 20.

On Monday, a Twitter user tweeted SEPTA's social media team asking about the new SEPTA Key feature after noticing it. And a similar thread appeared on Reddit about the new feature on Monday, as well.

Despite the debate on Reddit, Busch said SEPT Key management is available on the iPhone and Android versions of the app.

While this addition will not allow you to "pay-as-you-go," it will allow the user to do everything they would normally do through the SEPTA Key website — including managing balances, checking trip history, and allowing the user to upload funds to the account, Busch said.



If you're excited to finally be able to use your app as a one-stop shop for all your SEPTA needs, it's a pretty simple process to access it:



• Open the SEPTA app and go to the home page. Users should see a little card icon in the top right corner that says "Key." • If you don't see this icon, your app needs to be updated to the latest version. Either check your device's app store or the delete the app from your device and reinstall it. • Click the icon and you can log in to your SEPTA Key account or create an account if you haven't already.

As with any new feature, the SEPTA Key management in the app is still undergoing testing, so there may be some bumps to smooth out along the way.

