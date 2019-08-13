More News:

August 13, 2019

Fortnite World Cup champion gets 'swatted' at Pottsgrove home

Kyle Giersdorf, 16, was livestreaming on Twitch when when armed police showed up at his Montgomery County residence

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Pranks
Bugha swatted Fortnite Dennis Schneidler/USA Today Sports

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, 16, of Pottsgrove, was swatted at his home in Pottsgrove, Montgomery County, on Saturday. He's seen here celebrating after his win as the first solo World Champion at the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Kyle Giersdorf, the first Fortnite World Cup champion, was the apparent victim of a "swatting" prank on Saturday at his Pottsgrove home.

Giersdorf, also known by his player name "Bugha," was livestreaming his  Fortnite game with two other players on Twitch when armed police officers showed up at the teen's Montgomery County residence.

Giersdorf walked away from the livestream mid-game, only to return and confirm that he had been the target of the dangerous prank that involves calling police to report a fake emergency in an effort to send armed cops – often members of the SWAT team – to a person's home.

Cpl. Albert Werner of Upper Pottsgrove Township Police Department told USA Today that the caller had identified himself as Giersdorf and informed police "that he shot his father multiple times with an AK-47 and had his mother tied up and bound in the garage."


Half-way through the game, Giersdorf stopped playing, which led the other players to wonder what happened to him. When he returned, he told the two other players that he had been swatted. He said, "They came in with guns, bro. They literally pulled up. Holy s—t, that's scary."

The call appeared to be placed from outside the country, possibly overseas, Werner said. People who do swatting pranks typically use a device to disguise their real locations, as well as their voices.

Swatting pranks have become deadly in the past. Andrew Fitch, 28, was killed outside of his home in Wichita, Kansas, in 2017. After getting into an argument with a player on "Call of Duty," a man reported to police a fake hostage situation and reportedly gave the wrong address. Tyler Barris, 26, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty. 

Giersdorf became the Fornite World Cup champion after competing in six rounds of "Fornite: Battle Royale." He was the last man standing, beating out second-place finisher, Harrison "Psalm" Chang by 26 points to win the $3 million top prize.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Pranks Pottsgrove Police Monmouth County Fortnite Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Is Phillies' hiring of Charlie Manuel just change for change's sake, or can he turn it around?
Charlie-Manuel-Phillies_081319_USAT

Crime

After Phillies-Giants game, $500K in jewelry stolen from Alex Rodriguez's rental car
Alex Rodriguez burglary

Children's Health

Mental health instruction will be mandatory in grades K-12 under New Jersey law
mental health instruction new jersey schools

Eagles

Eagles training camp practice notes, Day 15: Nelson Agholor's hands are no longer a weakness
Carroll - Carson Wentz, Nelson Agholor Eagles Stock

Food & Drink

Dock Street Brewing Co. opening new location in Point Breeze
Dock Street Brewing Co. opening new location in Point Breeze

Food & Drink

Vendors announced for upcoming Night Market on Fairmount Avenue
Night Market

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved