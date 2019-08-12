Man shot on SEPTA platform in Center City, gunman at large

August 12, 2019
Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in both legs Monday afternoon at SEPTA's 15th Street Station, one of the busiest hubs along the Market-Frankford Line.
The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Two men were involved in a confrontation on the eastbound platform when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other, a SEPTA spokesperson said. The shooter then fled the scene.
There were no other injuries reported at the scene. Police said the victim is 19 years old and no weapon was recovered at the scene.
The suspect was initially described as a black male in his early 20s, about 5-foot-6 with wavy hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black Nike Air Force 1 shoes, and blue t-shirt with the word "GAP" on it.
The scene outside 15th and Market streets was hectic on Monday afternoon as SEPTA riders and pedestrians in Center City passed through the area.
MFL: Police activity has cleared. Passengers may board all trains from their normal boarding locations. Service is operating with residual delays of up to 10 minutes in both directions.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) August 12, 2019
