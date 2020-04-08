SEPTA issuing refunds for weekly and monthly passes unused during stay-at-home orders

SEPTA is offering refunds to riders and asking all non-essential workers to stay off all mass transit during the coronavirus pandemic.

"While it feels strange to discourage you from taking SEPTA and using your Key Card — unless you are an essential worker or traveling for an essential activity (food shopping, medical appointment) please stay home," SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said in email sent to Key Card customers on Tuesday.

SEPTA will issue refunds for any unused or partially used monthly passes for March and April, as well as weekly passes for the weeks of March 9 and 16. This includes refunds for Key Card and legacy paper passes.

To request a refund, call (855) 567-3782 and ask for the pass to be removed. SEPTA will issue a pro-rated refund to the Travel Wallet, which will be calculated from the last date it was used. The call center is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday and Saturday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For refunds regarding the University Semester Paper Legacy pass, riders need to mail the original pass to SEPTA Refunds, 1234 Market St., 9th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19107. The refund will be pro-rated for the unused days, as well as the postage cost.



Richards also reminded Key Card holders who use the autoload feature to turn it off until their commuting plans are back to normal. Key Card settings can be changed at SEPTAKey.org or by calling the call center.

With ridership down 80% due to the COVID-19 outbreak, SEPTA has cut back its services across the system to a "lifeline service schedule" to begin on Thursday. This limited service will result in several station closures on the Market-Frankford Line and Broad Street Line, and six Regional Rail lines will be suspended. The transit authority will limit further reduce bus services throughout the city, too.