More News:

April 08, 2020

SEPTA issuing refunds for weekly and monthly passes unused during stay-at-home orders

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA Refunds
SEPTA refunds Key Card Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Due to the coronavirus and stay-at-home orders, SEPTA is issuing refunds for monthly passes for March and April and for weekly passes for the weeks of March 9 and 16.

SEPTA is offering refunds to riders and asking all non-essential workers to stay off all mass transit during the coronavirus pandemic. 

"While it feels strange to discourage you from taking SEPTA and using your Key Card — unless you are an essential worker or traveling for an essential activity (food shopping, medical appointment) please stay home," SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said in email sent to Key Card customers on Tuesday.

SEPTA will issue refunds for any unused or partially used monthly passes for March and April, as well as weekly passes for the weeks of March 9 and 16. This includes refunds for Key Card and legacy paper passes. 

To request a refund, call (855) 567-3782 and ask for the pass to be removed. SEPTA will issue a pro-rated refund to the Travel Wallet, which will be calculated from the last date it was used. The call center is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday and Saturday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For refunds regarding the University Semester Paper Legacy pass, riders need to mail the original pass to SEPTA Refunds, 1234 Market St., 9th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19107. The refund will be pro-rated for the unused days, as well as the postage cost.

Richards also reminded Key Card holders who use the autoload feature to turn it off until their commuting plans are back to normal. Key Card settings can be changed at SEPTAKey.org or by calling the call center.

With ridership down 80% due to the COVID-19 outbreak, SEPTA has cut back its services across the system to a "lifeline service schedule" to begin on Thursday. This limited service will result in several station closures on the Market-Frankford Line and Broad Street Line, and six Regional Rail lines will be suspended. The transit authority will limit further reduce bus services throughout the city, too. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more SEPTA Refunds Philadelphia Public Transportation Coronavirus COVID-19 Transportation SEPTA Key Commuting

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Don't get fooled by all these false promises of sports returning
wells-fargo-center-closed_040820_usat

Public Transportation

SEPTA will shift to 'Lifeline Service Schedule,' close stations amid COVID-19 restrictions
SEPTA Lifeline Service Schedule

Prevention

Jefferson scientists tout dual COVID-19-rabies vaccine to meet 'unprecedented' scale of pandemic
COVID-19 Rabies Vaccine

Sixers

Vote for Sweet 16 of all-time Sixers one-on-one tournament: Wilt Chamberlain region
Hal-Greer-Sixers_040720_sipa

Netflix

March Streaming Madness Sweet 16: Vote on the Netflix and Amazon regions
March Streaming Madness Sweet 16 Bracket

Food & Drink

These restaurants are offering Easter dinner for pickup and delivery
Easter

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved