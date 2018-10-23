SEPTA Regional Rail lines delayed after power outage

Service on several of SEPTA's Regional Rail lines was interrupted Tuesday morning after a catenary power outage impacted the northern end of the railroad.

SEPTA officials said the issue was affecting the Norristown, Chestnut Hill East, Fox Chase, Landsdale/Doylestown, Warminster, West Trenton and Airport lines.

The cause of the outage was not immediately known and the issue remains under investigation. The problem appears to have originated from Suburban Station.

Shortly after 11:20 a.m., SEPTA said the impacted regional rail lines would be operating with delays of up to 30 minutes.

Check back for updates on this developing story.