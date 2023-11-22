SEPTA Transit Police temporarily pause plans to go on strike, union leaders say

It looks like SEPTA Transit Police will stay on the job, at least for now. Members of the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109, the union that represents 175 SEPTA transit police officers, agreed to pause plans to go on strike until next month, union officials said on Wednesday.

Transit police union members will meet on Dec. 13 to vote on whether to accept SEPTA management's latest contract offer or go on strike as originally planned, according to a press statement issued on behalf of FOTP Lodge 109.

SEPTA Transit Police officers were poised to potentially go on strike since Monday morning, after the union's deadline for a new contract agreement passed. SEPTA Transit Police have been working without a contract since March.

“After discussions this morning with the 11 members of the FOTP board, we’ve decided to hit pause on a strike for now,” FOTP Lodge 109 president and SEPTA patrol officer Omari Bervine said in a statement.



During the pause period, union officials plan on preparing an "ability-to-pay" economic analysis analyzing SEPTA's latest contract offer and comparing it to the one recently ratified by TWU Local 234. That report will be shared with union members and presented SEPTA management, union officials said.

The transit police union initially voted to authorize a walkout last month, as Transport Workers Union Local 234, which represents about 5,000 SEPTA employees, also threatened to strike amid stalled negotiations. SEPTA management and TWU 234 reached a deal in late October, narrowly avoiding a transit strike. For SEPTA Transit Police officers, however, such a deal has thus far remained elusive.

The transit police union is asking SEPTA management for pay increases and stronger incentives for officers to join and remain on the force. In its previous offer, SEPTA management agreed to a 13% pay increase over three years, a $3,000 signing bonus and improved health and retirement benefits. Union leadership has said that it needs stronger compensation and benefits for officers in order to combat recruiting challenges and staff shortages that have been plaguing local law enforcement in recent months.

Last year, transit police union leadership expressed frustration with what it described as "self-inflicted" recruitment challenges. In response, SEPTA reached a side agreement with the union in July 2022 to address this issue by increasing the starting pay of transit police officers by 25% in the hopes of making the department more competitive in recruiting new officers.

FOTP Lodge 19 will hold on a general membership meeting on Dec. 13 to review SEPTA's latest offer and cast a vote on whether or not to accept it. If not, union leaders said its members will go on strike immediately.