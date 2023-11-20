SEPTA Transit Police poised for a potential strike as contract negotiations slip past deadline

Barring any breakthroughs, SEPTA Transit Police could be on strike as early as Monday afternoon.

Contract negotiations between the transit authority and Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109 continued over the weekend, but failed to produce a new contract by the union's deadline of midnight on Sunday. SEPTA Transit Police officers have been working without a contract since March.

Members of FOTP Lodge 19 – the union that represents 175 SEPTA Transit Police officers – agreed to stay on the job through Monday morning as union officials and SEPTA management engaged in one more round of talks, 6 ABC reported.

The transit police union voted to authorize a potential walkout last month, just as the threat of another potential strike on the part of Transport Workers Union Local 234 loomed large. SEPTA management and TWU 234 reached a new deal in late October, narrowly avoiding a transit strike.

SEPTA Transit Police officers are seeking better pay and stronger incentives for officers to join and remain on the force. In its most recent offer, SEPTA management agreed to a 13% pay increase over three years, a $3,000 signing bonus and improved health and retirement benefits. Union leadership has said that it needs stronger compensation and benefits for officers in order to combat ongoing recruiting challenges and staff shortages.

Last year, transit police union leadership expressed frustration with what it described as "self-inflicted" recruitment challenges. In response, SEPTA reached a side agreement with the union in July 2022 to address this issue by increasing the starting pay of transit police officers by 25% in the hopes of making the department more competitive when it comes to recruiting new officers.



Contract negotiations between SEPTA and FOTP Lodge 109 are unfolding against a backdrop of decreased ridership and growing concerns about public safety on the city's transit system. Indeed, less than two hours after contract negotiations ended on Sunday night, Philadelphia police responded to reports of gunshots being fired at the SEPTA subway station at 15th and Market streets.

In the event of a transit police strike, SEPTA plans to bring in police officers from other departments to avoid any major disruptions to SEPTA service or public safety.