Bronx man charged with kidnapping woman from Atlantic City boardwalk in sex trafficking scheme

A New York man is facing charges for allegedly kidnapping a 20-year-old woman from the Atlantic City boardwalk and forcing her to work as a prostitute in New York City.

David Williams, 35, of The Bronx, allegedly ran a sex trafficking business in New York in which he forced the 20-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl to engage in sex acts with clients, the U.S. Attorney's office announced.



According to the complaint, the 20-year-old victim met Williams and a woman – a co-conspirator who who worked as a prostitute – on the Atlantic City boardwalk on Feb. 6. The two invited the victim to smoke marijuana with them in their car. After some time, the victim began to feel uncomfortable and tried to leave. Williams would not allow it and forced her to go with them to New York.

After arriving to New York, the victim was allegedly forced to a book a room under her name, where Williams and the co-conspirator took pornographic images of her, according to the complaint. Williams allegedly raped the woman at gunpoint and forced her to perform oral sex on the co-conspirator. She was then allegedly forced to engage in prostitution.

At the end of the week, the victim called police and requested help after Williams left her alone in a room with a cellphone, according to the complaint. She was rescued and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

During that week, the victim met a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly recruited by Williams and his co-conspirator to work as a prostitute two months prior. The girl was scared to stop working for Williams because he had a gun, the complaint said.

Williams was charged with one count of kidnapping, two counts of coercion and enticement, and three counts of sex trafficking, including sex trafficking of a minor.

Sex trafficking by force carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. Sex trafficking of a minor carries a minimum term of 10 years in prison. Both carry a maximum of life in prison.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.