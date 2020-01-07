City pays $4.15 million to man wrongfully convicted of North Philadelphia murder

Philadelphia officials last week agreed to pay $4.15 million to Shaurn Thomas, 45, who spent 24 years in prison for a murder he did not commit.

Thomas, who was 20 when he entered prison, was convicted of second-degree murder for a 1990 robbery and killing and received an automatic life sentence, the Associated Press reported.

It wasn’t until 2017, after Thomas filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city, that Thomas’ conviction was vacated, when a decades-old missing file was found.

The file showed that officers Martin Devlin and Paul Worrell, who arrested Thomas, had severely mismanaged the case. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office has decided not to retry the case.

In his original alibi, Thomas claimed he was already in police custody at the time of his arrest. But this went unnoticed, as Devlin and Worrell “did virtually nothing to find out if it was true.”

The investigation following the found file showed that Thomas had in fact been in custody, at the former Youth Study Center for juvenile offenders in Center City at the time of the murder. He had been arrested for theft the day before.

Devlin and Worrell also used the unreliable testimonies of Thomas’ alleged coconspirators, whose stories frequently shifted, to charge Thomas. It was also found that much other information had been left out of Thomas’ arrest papers, including interviews with different suspects.

Both Devlin and Worrell are retired now, but a number of their other cases are being investigated for potential wrongdoing.

