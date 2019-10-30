Philly District Attorney Larry Krasner endorses Elizabeth Warren for president

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, whose progressive politics endeared him to left-leaning voters in his landslide victory in 2017, endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president Wednesday, angering some of his base of supporters.

Krasner called Warren "principled" and "unrelenting" in a video released Wednesday morning through Krasner's @Krasner4DA Twitter account. The video features Warren and Krasner talking about prison reform, one of Krasner's tentpole issues as District Attorney. You can watch it below:

Krasner's endorsement of Warren's campaign comes one week after Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney endorsed Warren. Kenney said he believes Warren can bring the country together and "put power in the hands of working families."

Warren is currently sitting firmly in second among candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination, behind former Vice President Joe Biden. According to Real Clear Politics, which averages poll results from a number of different sources, Biden is polling at 28%, while Warren is polling at 21.7%.

Warren is viewed by many as a more progressive alternative to the establishment choice in Biden. Warren is also expected to have a better chance at winning the Democratic nomination than Sen. Bernie Sanders because her politics don't lean as far towards Democratic Socialism, instead calling herself a "capitalist to her bones".

Some of Krasner's supporters were displeased with his decision to endorse Warren instead of the more liberal Sanders, particularly after Krasner identified with Sanders during his run to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, and after he said he believes Sanders would have defeated President Donald Trump in the 2016 General Election:

An overwhelming majority of Krasner's Twitter replies looked like this:

Warren's proposed criminal justice reform plan includes parallels with Krasner's politics, including ending cash bail, eliminating fees for necessary services for incarcerated people, and demilitarizing local law enforcement.

The 2020 Pennsylvania Democratic primary is April 28.

