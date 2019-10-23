Mayor Jim Kenney just endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president

October 23, 2019
Philly Mayor Jim Kenney endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren in an video posted to his Twitter account Wednesday.
"Our nation is in crisis," Kenney said. "We need strong and steady leadership in the White House. We need a new president with a big vision and bold ideas to put power in the hands of working Americans, not the 1% at the top. We need a new president who will bring us together and build an America that works for everyone."
"I'm endorsing Elizabeth Warren for president because she will bring us together and put power in the hands of working families," he added.
I am endorsing Elizabeth Warren for President because she is a tough and determined leader. She has what it takes to defeat Donald Trump and lead us in the post-Trump era. She will unite us and put power in the hands of working families - & get our nation back on the right track. pic.twitter.com/8dLMOwLwor— Jim Kenney (@JimFKenney) October 23, 2019
Kenny's support for Warren comes despite the efforts of Joe Biden, the current frontrunner for the nomination, to appeal to voters in the area.
Biden, a native Pennsylvanian, moved his 2020 presidential campaign headquarters into Philadelphia earlier this year. According to Open Secrets, Biden's campaign contributions from Philly region alone total more than $1.5 million.
Kenney has been an ardent opponent of President Donald Trump and his administration. In July, he told the president to "go back to hell" after the Trump tweeted about four congresswomen of color, who were critical of the president, saying they should "go back" to their countries, despite all of them being Americans.
The mayor also has spoken out against Trump's decision to remove the temporary protected status of Haitians, supported Philadelphia as a sanctuary city (a move that violates federal law), and criticized the Trump's stance on climate change.
