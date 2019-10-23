More News:

October 23, 2019

Mayor Jim Kenney just endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president

In a Twitter video, he said the Massachusetts senator will 'put power in the hands of working Americans'

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Mayor Jim Kenney
1023_Jim Kenney @JimFKenney/Twitter

Mayor Kenney endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president.

Philly Mayor Jim Kenney endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren in an video posted to his Twitter account Wednesday.

"Our nation is in crisis," Kenney said. "We need strong and steady leadership in the White House. We need a new president with a big vision and bold ideas to put power in the hands of working Americans, not the 1% at the top. We need a new president who will bring us together and build an America that works for everyone." 

"I'm endorsing Elizabeth Warren for president because she will bring us together and put power in the hands of working families," he added.

Kenny's support for Warren comes despite the efforts of Joe Biden, the current frontrunner for the nomination, to appeal to voters in the area.

Biden, a native Pennsylvanian, moved his 2020 presidential campaign headquarters into Philadelphia earlier this year. According to Open Secrets, Biden's campaign contributions from Philly region alone total more than $1.5 million.

Kenney has been an ardent opponent of President Donald Trump and his administration. In July, he told the president to "go back to hell" after the Trump tweeted about four congresswomen of color, who were critical of the president, saying they should "go back" to their countries, despite all of them being Americans. 

The mayor also has spoken out against Trump's decision to remove the temporary protected status of Haitians, supported Philadelphia as a sanctuary city (a move that violates federal law), and criticized the Trump's stance on climate change.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Mayor Jim Kenney Philadelphia Elections Joe Biden 2020 Presidential Race Pennsylvania Elizabeth Warren

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

15 Sixers predictions for the 2019-20 season
Joel-Embiid-Sixers_102219_usat

Business

New Jersey's American Dream mega-mall to debut indoor Nickelodeon theme park, ice rink on Friday
112015_AmericanDreammall

Children's Health

Secondhand smoke exposure may harm children's developing eyesight
smoking cigarette

Eagles

How many leaks does it take to sink the Eagles? We're about to find out.
Doug-Pederson-eagles_102119_usat

Movies

'The Irishman' review: Scorsese's mob drama is worth the hype
The Irishman with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci

Food & Drink

Misconduct Tavern and Yards create Allen Iverson-inspired beer
Allen Iverson-inspired beer in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved