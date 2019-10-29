Philly airport partners with Philadelphia Zoo for monthly animal series

Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport will now have a chance to interact with some furry and feathery friends, thanks to a new partnership with the Philadelphia Zoo.

An initiative that began this summer will now become a monthly event series meant to provide an educational exchange with travelers, officials announced Tuesday.

“Seeing these wonderful creatures up close, learning all about their species and what makes each of them unique, and interacting with the Zoo staff has both surprised and delighted passengers,” said airport CEO Chellie Cameron. “When we formed this partnership with the Zoo we believed it was a perfect fit for our ongoing efforts to create a positive guest experience at PHL, as well as curate a sense of place, and we are very pleased that this program has been well received.”



Some of the animals that have already visited the airport include a three-banded armadillo, a red-tailed hawk, a pair of gold macaws and two red-footed tortoises.

At each event, visitors will receive a "trading card" memento that provides information about the animals.

“Philadelphia Zoo is thrilled to partner with Philadelphia International Airport,” said zoo president and CEO Vikram H. Dewan. “The zoo’s mission is to connect people with animals from around the globe, so what better place than PHL. This is a great partnership, and we are happy to engage passengers and provide a wonderful animal experience.”



The next scheduled event, available only to ticketed passengers, will take place on Nov. 26 from 1-3 p.m.