More News:

October 11, 2019

United, Spirit airlines add flights from Philly to D.C., San Juan

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Airlines Flights
United Dulles PHL Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

United Airlines will become the only carrier with service from Philadelphia to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. beginning in May 2020.

United Airlines and Spirit Airlines are both adding service out of Philadelphia International Airport in the first half of 2020.

The airport announced this week that United will resume daily non-stop service from Philadelphia to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., in May 2020.

United discontinued its flights to Dulles last winter, but will bring back four daily flights each way with its Embraer 145 aircraft. With the new flights, United will be the only carrier at PHL to serve Dulles. Current flights out of Philly to the nation's capital are run by American Airlines and only serve Washington National.

Spirit first launched flights from PHL to San Juan, Puerto Rico, in May of this year and will soon be adding a second daily flight starting on March 1, 2020. American and Frontier airlines also have flights from Philadelphia to San Juan.

“San Juan is a popular destination and we are pleased that Spirit will be offering travelers more options to fly there non-stop from Philadelphia,” airport CEO Chellie Cameron said. “We’re very happy as well that United is restarting service to Washington Dulles, providing seamless access to United’s network there and the DC metro area.”

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Airlines Flights Philadelphia Airports Washington D.C. San Juan Philadelphia International Airport Puerto Rico

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: In firing Gabe Kapler, John Middleton makes it clear who runs the Phillies
John-Middleton_101019_usat

Politics

To re-elect Trump, Republicans campaigning for Amish votes in Pennsylvania
1010_amish trump voters

Adult Health

Dog owners may have lower risk of dying from heart attacks, study says
Dogs pets reduce mortality

Eagles

Eagles vs. Vikings: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 6
Fletcher-Cox-Vikings_100919_usat

Music

Tierra Whack's 'Whack World' named 38th-best album of the decade
Tierra whack pitchfork albums

Weekend

Roundup of things to do this weekend, Oct. 10-13
Things to do this weekend, Oct. 10-13, includes OutFest in the Gayborhood

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved