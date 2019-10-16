More News:

October 16, 2019

Philly airport to overhaul SEPTA platforms with $1 million grant

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Development SEPTA
Airport SEPTA Thom Carroll/ PhillyVoice

Philadelphia International Airport will use $1 million in state grants to improve the platforms along the SEPTA Airport Regional Rail Lines.

A pair of state grants worth nearly $1 million will help Philadelphia International Airport transform the SEPTA platforms that run along its terminals.

The Multimodal Transportation Program and PennDOT's Aviation Transportation Assistance Program each provided grants together totaling $924,900 for platform improvements to SEPTA's Airport Regional Rail Line stops.

“Our Airport serves more than 32 million passengers annually,” said airport CEO Chellie Cameron. “With departures to and from Center City every 30 minutes, SEPTA’s Airport Line provides those visitors and airline crews flying in and out of PHL with a convenient travel option to Philadelphia and the surrounding region. The rail line’s connection to many other SEPTA services, makes the train a vital transportation necessity for many of the 21,000 airport employees.”

SEPTA's Airport Line launched in 1985 and has platforms at terminals A, B, C/D and E/F.

Funding from the grants will support structural and aesthetic at all four platforms without impacting service.

The work is expected to begin in May 2020.

“SEPTA and Philadelphia’s Division of Aviation have a vested interest in supporting and, when necessary, collaborating on, multimodal projects that help move our shared passengers to points across the Delaware Valley,” said SEPTA general manager Jeffrey Knueppel. “The proposed work at the Airport Line stops will create an enhanced transit gateway for residents and visitors traveling to and from PHL.”

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development SEPTA Philadelphia Philadelphia International Airport

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Howie Roseman drawing criticism; Eagles pursuing Jalen Ramsey (update)
Howie-Roseman_101519_usat

TV

New Jersey man sets all-time record on 'Price is Right' with $262,743 in winnings
1015_ price is right record nj

Children's Health

Pennsylvania youth rank among the most obese in the country
Pennsylvania Childhood Obesity Rate

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 7
101519CarsonWentz

Social Media

Will Smith reposts sneaker photo and singlehandedly revives debate about perceived color of shoes
Will Smith viral Vans sneaker

Family-Friendly

Reading Terminal Market's Harvest Festival includes hayrides, zoo animals
Reading Terminal Market Harvest Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved