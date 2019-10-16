Philly airport to overhaul SEPTA platforms with $1 million grant

A pair of state grants worth nearly $1 million will help Philadelphia International Airport transform the SEPTA platforms that run along its terminals.

The Multimodal Transportation Program and PennDOT's Aviation Transportation Assistance Program each provided grants together totaling $924,900 for platform improvements to SEPTA's Airport Regional Rail Line stops.

“Our Airport serves more than 32 million passengers annually,” said airport CEO Chellie Cameron. “With departures to and from Center City every 30 minutes, SEPTA’s Airport Line provides those visitors and airline crews flying in and out of PHL with a convenient travel option to Philadelphia and the surrounding region. The rail line’s connection to many other SEPTA services, makes the train a vital transportation necessity for many of the 21,000 airport employees.”

SEPTA's Airport Line launched in 1985 and has platforms at terminals A, B, C/D and E/F.

Funding from the grants will support structural and aesthetic at all four platforms without impacting service.

The work is expected to begin in May 2020.

“SEPTA and Philadelphia’s Division of Aviation have a vested interest in supporting and, when necessary, collaborating on, multimodal projects that help move our shared passengers to points across the Delaware Valley,” said SEPTA general manager Jeffrey Knueppel. “The proposed work at the Airport Line stops will create an enhanced transit gateway for residents and visitors traveling to and from PHL.”