American Airlines to add direct flight from Philly to Montana

American Airlines will continue to expand its domestic offerings out of Philadelphia International Airport, adding nonstop service to Montana beginning in 2020.

The airport announced that the new flight from Philadelphia to Bozeman, in the Rocky Mountains of southern Montana, will debut next June.

American Airlines has added or announced eight new domestic flights out of Philadelphia in 2019, including several cities in Florida; Chatanooga, Tennessee; Vail, Colorado; Bentonville, Arkansas; and Asheville, North Carolina.

The flight to Bozeman marks the airport's first nonstop service between Philadelphia and Montana.

“Montana is beautiful and Bozeman is a portal to a national treasure, Yellowstone National Park,” said PHL Airport CEO Chellie Cameron. “We are excited that American is opening another convenient path between Philadelphia and popular destinations here and abroad.”

Bozeman is approximately a 90-minute drive from Yellowstone National Park, which is mostly in Wyoming, but also small portions in Montana and Idaho.



The weekly service to Bozeman will run from June 6, 2020, to Sept. 5, 2020, on Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

"National parks are a major summertime attraction for many families,” said Jim Moses, American Airlines vice president of PHL operations. “American’s new seasonal service to Bozeman, Montana will provide customers in Philadelphia and across the East Coast a fast, easy connection to some of the country’s most well-renowned natural treasures.”