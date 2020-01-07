More News:

January 07, 2020

Architectural Digest ranks Drexel, Thomas Jefferson interior design programs among best in U.S.

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Universities Interior Design
Drexel Thomas Jefferson Interior Design Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The interior design programs at Drexel and Thomas Jefferson universities rank among the best in the United States, according to Architectural Digest. The Philadelphia schools were featured alongside the Rhode Island School of Design and New York School of Interior Design.

Drexel University and Thomas Jefferson University have two of the best interior design programs in the country, according to Architectural Digest. 

Both schools, which are accredited by the Council for Interior Design Accreditation, were among 15 listed by the publication. Others included Rhode Island School of Design, Parsons School of Design and the Pratt Institute. The latter two schools are both in New York. 

Thomas Jefferson's program was chosen for its “functional and technical education" that features “interdisciplinary courses on topics such as human behavior, sustainable design, construction detailing, building systems and more.” 

The program allows students to seek secondary specializations such as business, textile design and historic preservation. It also runs study abroad programs in Copenhagen, Denmark and Rome, Italy. The program boasts a 94% employment and graduate school acceptance rate. 

Architectural Digest highlighted the Drexel interior design program's focus on the human experience and sustainable practices as its strongest assets. The program offers a minor in sustainability in the built environment, which gives students the opportunity to collaborate on a variety of topics, including community engagement design. 

Students in this program also have the opportunity to study abroad in Prague and London as well as complete shorter tours in Barcelona, Paris, Rome and Denmark. Drexel students have an 89% employment rate and a 100% acceptance rate to graduate programs.

You can view the full list here

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Universities Interior Design Philadelphia Thomas Jefferson University Drexel University

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' 2020 offseason needs from most glaring to most stable
010520AlshonJeffery

Natural Disasters

Sixers' Ben Simmons laments 'terrifying' destruction of Australia wildfires
Ben Simmons Australia

Children's Health

Children who watch healthy cooking shows are more likely to eat nutritious foods, study says
Cooking shows healthy food children

Eagles

Miles Sanders’ new injury, Malcolm Jenkins’ ultimatum, and other Eagles season-ending takeaways
Miles-Sanders_010620_Kate-Frese

Restaurants

Fast-casual restaurant Dig to open its first Philly location
Dig Philly

Family-Friendly

Getaway at the Greenhouse returns with summer-inspired programming
Getaway at the Greenhouse in Fairmount Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved