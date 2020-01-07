Architectural Digest ranks Drexel, Thomas Jefferson interior design programs among best in U.S.

Drexel University and Thomas Jefferson University have two of the best interior design programs in the country, according to Architectural Digest.

Both schools, which are accredited by the Council for Interior Design Accreditation, were among 15 listed by the publication. Others included Rhode Island School of Design, Parsons School of Design and the Pratt Institute. The latter two schools are both in New York.

Thomas Jefferson's program was chosen for its “functional and technical education" that features “interdisciplinary courses on topics such as human behavior, sustainable design, construction detailing, building systems and more.”



The program allows students to seek secondary specializations such as business, textile design and historic preservation. It also runs study abroad programs in Copenhagen, Denmark and Rome, Italy. The program boasts a 94% employment and graduate school acceptance rate.



Architectural Digest highlighted the Drexel interior design program's focus on the human experience and sustainable practices as its strongest assets. The program offers a minor in sustainability in the built environment, which gives students the opportunity to collaborate on a variety of topics, including community engagement design.

Students in this program also have the opportunity to study abroad in Prague and London as well as complete shorter tours in Barcelona, Paris, Rome and Denmark. Drexel students have an 89% employment rate and a 100% acceptance rate to graduate programs.



You can view the full list here.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.