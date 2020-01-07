More News:

January 07, 2020

Speed cameras now set up along Pennsylvania highway work zones

By Virginia Streva
Speed cameras are now in place along several Pennsylvania highway work zones as part of the part of the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program. Violations will not be issued until after the grace period ends on March 4.


The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation soon will begin enforcing speed cameras in work zones along state highways, the department announced. 

PennDOT already has the cameras in position, but violations will not be enforced until March 4. The speed cameras are part of the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program.

Once the grace period ends, drivers will be issued a warning letter following their first offense. If a driver is caught speeding a second time, they will be fined $75. Any additional offenses will result in a $150 fine. The tickets will not affect driving records. 

Any active work zones that use speed cameras will warn drivers with proper signage before drivers enter the work zone. The cameras only will operate when workers are present. 

"The goal is to encourage motorists to slow down in work zones, change their behavior, and ultimately improve safety for both motorists and workers," PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a statement. 

There were 1,804 crashes and 23 fatalities in work zones across Pennsylvania in 2018, according to PennDOT. The department has lost 89 highway workers since 1970. 

The locations of the speed cameras will be updated on PennDOT's website. Cameras are currently set up in five locations around Philadelphia. They include:

• Berks County, Interstate 78, between mile markers 35-43.
• Montgomery County, Interstate 476, between mile markers 31-38.
• Bucks County, U.S.-1, Section RC1.
• Bucks County, Interstate 276, Section RCI. 
• Philadelphia, U.S.-1 at Wayne Venue Viaduct. 

