Shakira completes Penn ancient philosophy course while in quarantine

Everyone seems to be picking up a new hobby and trying new things while stuck in quarantine. But instead of experimenting with a sourdough starter, Grammy award-winning artist Shakira decided to study up on ancient philosophy through the University of Pennsylvania.

The singer, 43, completed a four-week online course through Coursera, an online learning platform that offers courses and degrees through universities and companies. She posted a photo to social media that showed the artist posing with her certificate and proudly boasting that she had graduated.

"I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn)," she said. "I know ... my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep."

The class, which is called Ancient Philosophy: Plato and His Predecessors , is taught by philosophy professor and undergraduate chair at Penn, Susan Sauvé Meyer.

“It was great to see she was taking the course but even greater to see she was taking notes and taking it seriously," Meyer told the Daily Pennsylvanian. "It warms a teacher's heart.”



Last month, Shakira re-posted a video to Instagram that was taken by her partner, Girard Piqué. It showed the artist taking notes while watching one of the lectures. "Just a benign ancient philosophy course at @uofpenn to make the confinement productive," she said in the caption. "I have to be able to think about other things rather than Paw Patrol!!"



