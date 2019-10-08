More Culture:

October 08, 2019

Fired 'SNL' comedian Shane Gillis headlining three nights at Helium Comedy Club

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Comedy Helium Comedy Club
Shane Gillis Helium COMEDY CENTRAL STAND-UP/YOUTUBE

Shane Gillis, who was fired from "Saturday Night Live" for racially offensive remarks, will headline three nights at Helium Comedy Club from Oct. 24-26, 2019.

Shane Gillis, the Pennsylvania comedian hired and fired by "Saturday Night Live" last month, is coming to Philadelphia's Helium Comedy Club for three nights at the end of October. 

Gillis had been hired last month to be a featured cast member on "SNL," but was let go days later amid the backlash over racist slurs he used in videos and podcasts as recently as last year. 

Helium named Gillis, a Mechanicsburg native, Philly's Funniest Comedian in 2016. 

The three headlining dates are booked for Oct. 24-26, which the club has billed as a special event:

A mix of suburban upbringing and big city living, Shane Gillis is an everyman's comic. A naturally funny storyteller, Gillis' conversational style has a familiar, relaxed ease to it, more like a friend from college slinging jokes over beers in a neighborhood bar than a grand performance. But don't let his understated vibe fool you, Gillis knows how to hit those punchlines.

Gillis responded to his termination from "SNL" last month with a dig at the show. 

Some of Gillis' older material used Asian slurs, including comments directed at Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Though Yang was critical of the the remarks, he said he doesn't believe Gillis should have been fired and called for his forgiveness. The two are expected to sit down together to have a conversation about the situation in the near future. 

Helium Comedy Club did not immediately return a request for comment about its decision to book Gillis as a headliner.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Comedy Helium Comedy Club Philadelphia SNL Saturday Night Live Comedians

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 6 edition
100719DakPrescott4

Crime

Shippensburg University resumes classes Tuesday as search continues for suspects in fatal shooting
Shippensburg Police Department

Illness

Alex Trebek says his battle with pancreatic cancer may stop him from hosting 'Jeopardy!'
1007_alex trebek ctv

Sixers

Sixers prepare for preseason game vs. Chinese squad with Daryl Morey incident hanging overhead
071618-DarylMorey-USAToday

Family-Friendly

New fan experience at Wells Fargo Center offers Gritty makeovers
Gritty Command Center at Wells Fargo

Food & Drink

Event with Wax + Wine at the Comcast Center is only $5 to attend
wine tasting with candle-making by Wax + Wine

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved