August 01, 2019

Time-lapse video captures shelf cloud passing over Ocean City

By Emily Rolen
This time-lapse video shows a shelf cloud above the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

A time-lapse video captured an incoming storm on Wednesday, featuring an unusual weather pattern.

The video, posted after Wednesdays rain, shows a shelf cloud passing over the Ocean City boardwalk before bringing in thunderstorms. 

Burlington County investigating possible lightning strike on Tacony-Palmyra Bridge during Wednesday's storms

Also known as an arc, these rare varieties of clouds are typically seen at the leading edge of a thunderstorm or squall line of thunderstorms, according to The Weather Channel. While menacing in appearance, shelf clouds are not tornadoes or wall clouds.

In the video, you can see the rolling pin effect of the cloud before the normal storm clouds roll in, via the CBS3 Sky Cam.

